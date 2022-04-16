WWE has confirmed that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles next month.

As we’ve noted, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently sent SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to RAW so that they could challenge RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, in order to unify the titles.

In an update, Randy Orton and Riddle confronted Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso on tonight’s SmackDown, and accepted the challenge. WWE later confirmed the Winners Take All Title Unification Match for WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE also announced that the winners of the match will be called the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card:

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

