RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and a video starts playing on the big screens, similar to the one Tommaso Ciampa had at Stand & Deliver today. A white SUV drives out onto the stage and the driver gets out, then lets RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch out. Lynch stops and poses to pyro and smoke filling up the stage. Lynch marches to the ring with her new look as fans cheer her on. Lynch waits in the ring now as a full marching band comes out to do Bianca Belair’s entrance. The announcers say this is the Texas Southern University marching band. Belair appears and her gear is inspired by the leader of a marching band. Belair swings her hair and starts skipping to the ring as Lynch looks on. They face off in the ring and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The crowd is hot as they stare each other down following the bell. Graves says you can feel the tension building. They meet int he middle of the ring now and Belair offers her hand for a shake. Becky decks her with a right hand instead. Belair blocks a quick Man-Handle Slam. Becky blocks a quick KOD. Becky comes back and hits the Man-Handle Slam this time but Belair kicks out just in time. Becky can’t believe her quick trick didn’t work to start the match.

Becky shakes it off and rushes Belair with the Dis-Arm-Her but Belair gets the ropes to break it. Becky stays on Belair and works her over, going for another pin attempt, and another. Becky shows some frustration now as she covers one more time. Becky leans against the ropes and re-groups now as some fans boo.

Belair goes for a roll-up. Becky blocks it and goes for one of her own. Belair with a suplex and another attempt but Becky hangs on. Becky stays on Belair for another pin attempt. Becky stands over Belair now and drags her to the corner. Becky climbs to the top for a moonsault but Belair moves out of the way. Belair applies Becky’s Dis-Arm-Her in the middle of the ring. Becky scrambles for the ropes but Belair drags her back. They tangle on the mat some more. Belair kicks Becky as they stand back up. More back and forth with submissions and pin attempts. Becky uses Belair’s hair but she gets tossed to the floor, still holding onto the hair. Becky counters Belair at ringside, then shoves Belair into the steel ring steps.

Becky brings it back in the ring and hits a Bexploder suplex. Becky stands tall to a mixed reaction. Becky with another Bexploder, and another for a 2 count. Becky sends Belair throat-first into the middle rope, focusing on her recent throat injury from RAW. Belair side-steps in the corner and rocks Becky from the apron. Belair tries to launch her in from the apron but Becky superkicks her in the gut, leaving her draped over the top rope. Becky flies from the top with a big leg drop while Belair is draped over the top rope. Belair kicks out just in time.

Becky grounds Belair in the middle of the ring now. Belair escapes a hold but Becky slams her face-first, then hits a double underhook suplex. Becky goes right into an armbar in the middle of the ring. They tangle some more on the mat but Becky keeps control, now with a Triangle locked in. Belair powers up with the hold still applied, and dumps Becky over the top rope. They both tumble to the floor but Becky has the best landing. The referee counts while they’re both down at ringside.

Belair ends up dropping Becky with a big suplex on the floor. Belair brings it back in and unloads with right hands into the corner. Becky kicks Belair out of the corner but Belair cuts her comeback off, then slams her with a Gutbuster for a 2 count. Belair shows some frustration now. Belair goes on and tries for a powerbomb but Becky turns it into a hurricanrana. More back and forth now. Belair drops Becky and hits the handspring moonsault for a close 2 count as Becky kicks out just in time. Belair goes to the top but Becky cuts her off with a right hand. Becky climbs up for a superplex but Belair fights back. Belair stands up on the top rope and drops Becky into the top turnbuckle ribs-first for a big pop.

Belair goes back to the corner and hits a big 450 Splash from the second rope but Lynch kicks out. Belair can’t believe it. Belair and Lynch are both down now. Belair gets up first, then taunts Becky and waits for her to get up. Becky gets up on the apron. Belair charges and grabs her but Becky drops her over the top rope with a Stunner. Becky drops Belair with a kick. Becky goes to the top and leaps for a senton but it ends up being more like a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. Becky can’t believe it now.

Belair blocks the Man-Handle Slam and they keep going at it with strikes. Belair with a Spinebuster. Belair goes for the handspring moonsault but Becky gets her knees up and Belair lands hard. Belair counters the Dis-Arm-Her for a 2 count. More back & forth and pin attempts now. Becky kicks Belair face-first into the turnbuckles. Becky puts a boot to Belair’s face in the corner now. Belair grabs her for the KOD but Becky holds onto the top rope to block it. Belair instead dumps Becky over the top rope to the floor.

Belair brings Becky back into the ring but Becky rolls right back to the floor on the opposite side of the ring. Becky uses Belair’s braid to put her in the ring post. Becky picks Belair up at ringside now, then slams her on top of the bottom of the steel ring steps with a Man-Handle Slam. The referee counts Belair while Becky stands tall in the ring and waits. Belair rushes right back in at the 9 count and looks to capitalize but Becky kicks out. Becky mounts Belair and pounds on her, screaming out in frustration.

Becky goes for another Man-Handle Slam but Belair escapes with a big back-flip from the top, then nails the KOD for the pin to win the title in the middle of the ring.

Winner and New RAW Women’s Champion: Bianca Belair

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 38. You can click here to access full WrestleMania results with your feedback and our live Viewing Party…

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]