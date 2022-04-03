Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Back from the break and out first comes Happy Baron Corbin with Madcap Moss. We see how Moss won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown last night. Drew McIntyre is out next with his sword, Angela. Drew hits the corner to pose as the fire shoots up from the ring posts.

The bell rings and Drew quickly attacks. Corbin turns it around in the corner but Drew clotheslines him. Drew sends Corbin face-first into the corner, then chops him. Corbin kicks Drew’s leg but Drew stays on him and clotheslines him to the floor. Boogs turns it around and sends Drew into the barrier. They bring it back in and fight on the apron as Corbin runs Drew shoulder-first into the ring post. Corbin brings it back into the ring and focuses on the knee in the corner while talking trash to Drew’s face.

Drew tries to turn it around but Corbin keeps control and takes his time, stopping to look out at the crowd and smile. Corbin with a back suplex for a 2 count as Moss looks on from ringside, cheering Corbin. Corbin continues beating Drew around the ring. Moss hits the ring apron but Corbin wants him to get off. Corbin turns around to a big Spinebuster from Drew.

Drew mounts offense now. Corbin slides under the bottom rope and runs back in but Drew meets him with a big overhead throw. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a big pop. Corbin blocks the Futureshock DDT and drops Drew with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin keeps control and has a chokeslam blocked by Drew. Drew ends up leaping off the top rope with a big right hand. Drew rallies the crowd for a pop now. He waits for Corbin to get up but Moss pulls Corbin to safety as fans boo.

Drew runs the ring instead and leaps over the top rope, taking Moss and Corbin down. Drew brings it back into the ring and goes to the top but Corbin ducks him. Drew dodges End of Days and rocks him. Corbin dodges a Claymore Kick, then nails End of Days for a close 2 count. They tangle again and Drew nails the Futureshock DDT somehow, then kips up again. Drew follows up with the Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 38. You can click here to access full WrestleMania results with your feedback and our live Viewing Party…

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]