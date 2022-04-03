Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins with a custom entrance, featuring his own Freakin’ Choir. Rollins waits in the ring and he’s anxious, ready to find out his opponent. He yells about time being money, and to not keep the people, and him, waiting. The ring suddenly erupts in pyro and most of the stadium goes black. We hear the voice of Cody Rhodes say something about pro wrestling. The Nightmare symbol appears on the screen and Cody Rhodes is raised from under the stage. Rollins starts laughing. Cody poses in the shadows and then heads down the ramp as the pyro goes off. Rhodes is fired up. He’s announced as “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Saxton and Graves say this is unreal, and they have chills. Saxton mentions Rhodes being away for 6 years and now he’s back, but no reference to AEW. Cody hands his belt to a young fan at ringside. He stops at the ring steps and apparently gives a nod to his father before entering the ring. Graves says Cody’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, is looking down with a smile.

The bell rings as Cody and Seth stare each other down. Fans chant for Cody. They lock up and immediately break. Rollins laughs as they get a feel for each other. Rhodes backs off and plays to the crowd for a pop. They lock up again and Cody applies a headlock. They run the ropes and Cody nails an arm drag, then does a cartwheel and shows off some for another pop.

They lock up again and Rollins drops Cody with a shoulder. Rollins is all smiles as they go at it and trade counters. Rhodes does the drop-down right hand for another pop. Fans chant “Cody!” again. Rollins approaches and says it’s god to have Cody back, good to see him, but he nails a cheap shot. Cody rocks him back. They go at it and Cody blocks The Pedigree. Rollins blocks a CrossRhodes. Rollins can’t hit the Stomp. They trade several suplex counters now. Rhodes suplexes Rollins over the top rope but they both tumble to the floor and land hard.

Cody keeps control as the referee counts, yanking Rollins into the ring post by his arm. They bring it back into the ring and Cody works Rollins over in the corner, focusing on his hurt arm as the referee counts. Cody takes Rollins down by his arm and grounds him while talking some trash in his face. Cody with a short-arm scissors to the arm on the mat. They get back up and tangle some more. Cody with a kick to the gut while holding Rollins up by his legs.

Rollins rocks Cody with an enziguri but Cody comes back and yanks Rollins down shoulder-first into the mat by his arm. Cody goes to the top and flies with a crossbody but Rollins dropkicks him in mid-air. Cody yells about a rib injury. Rollins keeps control now, saying “Welcome back to the big leagues, b---h!” while working Cody over. Rollins sends Cody into the turnbuckles, then applies a bear-hug to focus on the lower back. Cody fights out and decks Rollins’ hurt arm again.

Rollins with a big back elbow and a chop to the chest. They run the ropes and Cody nails a forearm. Rollins charges but Cody leaps over him in the corner, then catches him in a snap powerslam. Cody clotheslines Rollins over the top rope to the floor. Cody is alone in the ring now as fans cheer him on. He runs and nails a suicide dive, sending Rollins over the announce table.

Cody stays on Rollins and brings him back in. Cody goes for the top rope crossbody but barely connects. Rollins kicks out at 2. Rollins retreats to the floor to recover but Rhodes follows. Cody jumps off the steel steps for a kick or a hurricanrana takedown but Cody catches him in mid-air, then nails a big Barrier Bomb. Rhodes lands hard and he’s down. Rollins brings Cody back in and hits the top rope knee to the face. Rollins superkicks Cody in the jaw, then nails a Falcon Arrow for another close 2 count. Rollins shows some frustration now.

Rhodes gets up and talks some trash about this being his moment. Rhodes waits in the corner and readies for the Stomp now. Cody dodges it and rolls Rollins up. Rhodes dodges another Stomp. Rollins blocks CrossRhodes. They tangle some more and Cody nails CrossRhodes for a close 2 count now. Rollins barely kicks out in time and Cody can’t believe it. More back and forth now. Rhodes is left alone on the top after Rollins crotches him. Rollins leaps back to the top and hits a big inverted superplex, then a Dragon Sleeper into another inverted slam. Cody still kicks out at 2.

Rollins goes back to the top and flies but he has to roll through on the Phoenix Splash as Cody moves. Cody dodges The Pedigree. Rollins blocks Cody’s Pedigree attempt. They trade more counters and pin attempts. Cody looks to go for a Pedigree but he nails a powerbomb instead. Fans rally for Cody. He nails a springboard Cody Cutter but Rollins kicks out just in time. Cody can’t believe it.

Rollins finally nails The Pedigree but Cody kicks out. Rollins is shocked. Rollins talks some trash as they get up and trade strikes now. They continue brawling in the middle of the ring. Cody unloads with rights and a kick, then the drop-down right hand. Rollins kicks him in the injured ribs. Rollins grabs Cody’s head, yells about this being his company and his industry. Rollins with big kicks and a roaring elbow. Cody is stunned now. Rollins drops him with a forearm to the back of the head as some fans boo.

Cody nails a CrossRhodes out of nowhere. Cody holds onto Rollins and hits a second straight CrossRhodes. He holds that and brings Rollins to the middle of the ring for his father’s signature right hands, then the Bionic Elbow to drop Rollins as fans pop. Cody with another CrossRhodes in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 38. You can click here to access full WrestleMania results with your feedback and our live Viewing Party…

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]