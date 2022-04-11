As previously reported, the two-night WrestleMania 38 event was the highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history. The company announced that the event drew 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries to AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

In addition to breaking attendance and revenue records, WWE set records on social media with a record number of video views, hours and impressions for any event in WWE history, according to Conviva. The two-night event also topped the Super Bowl on social media via impressions, video views, video watch time and engagements. WrestleMania beat the Super Bowl in the following areas:

Impressions: WWE: 2.2 Billion Impressions vs. Super Bowl: 1.8 Billion Impressions

Video Views: WWE: 1.1 Billion Video Views vs. Super Bowl: 618 Million Video Views

Video Watch Time: WWE: 13.1 Million Hours compared vs. Super Bowl 3.56 Million Hours

Engagements: WWE: 87 Million Engagements vs. Super Bowl: 78 Million Engagements

WWE also released the following numbers to Wrestling Inc. regarding social media records that were broken at WrestleMania 38:

* Record 1.1 Billion Views across Facebook, Instagram, Snap, TikTok, Twitter – an increase of 47% from WrestleMania 37

* Record 785 Million Minutes or 13 Million Hours of video consumed on social, an increase of 29% from WrestleMania 37

* Record 2.2 Billion Impressions, an increase of 10% from WrestleMania 37

* WWE’s top two highest engagement posts in history during an event – Cody Rhodes return to WWE generated 500,000 engagements during its broadcast and the Pat McAfee / Austin Theory / Mr. McMahon match hit over 450,000 engagements during their match

As noted, WrestleMania 39 will also be a two-night event from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Night One of WrestleMania 39 will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, while Night Two of WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2. You can be notified about the Ticketmaster pre-sale for the event by clicking here.

