During this past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Butch (with Sheamus and Ridge Holland by his side) by using a small package rollup. Pat McAfee burst out in excitement and exclaimed that the move was a new finisher called the “Backwoods”.

Xavier Woods, himself, has now addressed this new finishing pin that he’s claiming as his own.

“Yes. I officially have officially added a new finishing maneuver to my repertoire. The small package is no more. The era of the BACKWOODS has begun. Everybody bout to get rolled up…. @wwe”

In the past, Woods has used moves like the coast-to-coast elbow drop and the “lost in the woods” maneuver, also known as “eat defeat” in other promotions, as his finisher.

Xavier & Kofi Kingston of The New Day suffered a defeat to Sheamus & Ridge Holland at WrestleMania 38 last Sunday. According to reports, the match was originally planned to be a six-man bout with Big E joining Kingston & Woods versus Sheamus, Holland & Butch, but plans changed when Big E suffered the broken neck at the hands of Holland earlier this month.

