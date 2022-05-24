Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast.

Topics include:

– WWE Raw Review

– The latest on Sasha Banks and Naomi situation

– The future of RK-Bro in question

And more!

Right now, it’s time to reclaim your health and arm your immune system with convenient, daily nutrition! It’s just one scoop in a cup of water every day. That’s it! No need for a million different pills and supplements to look out for your health. To make it easy, Athletic Greens going to give you a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase. All you have to do is visit athleticgreens.com/INC. Again, that is athleticgreens.com/INC to take ownership over your health and pick up the ultimate daily nutritional insurance!

Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is also brought to you by HELLO FRESH. Spring has sprung, and the less time you spend in the kitchen the better! That’s why some of HELLO FRESH’s delicious, restaurant-quality meals come together in just 20 minutes. Get sixteen free meals, plus three gifts, with code “inc16” at HelloFresh.com/inc16

To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or Twitter.

To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

You can watch the episode below:

You can listen or download the episode below:



Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]