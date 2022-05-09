Adam Cole and Dax Harwood will kick-off the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling took to Twitter to announce that former AEW World Championship challenger Adam Cole will take on one-half of the AAA Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals on the 5/11 edition of AEW Dynamite. Cole vs. Harwood will be one of two men’s tournament quarterfinals to take place this Wednesday night as Darby Allin will face Jeff Hardy. The winner of Cole vs. Harwood and Allin vs. Hardy will face each other in the cup’s semifinals.

The updated card for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite can be found below.

Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood — Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals

Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy — Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter — Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals

Ricky Starks (C) vs. Jungle Boy — FTW Championship

CM Punk vs. John Silver

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, May 11 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

