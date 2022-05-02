Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Dark Elevation Viewing Party! Our live coverage starts at 7pm ET. Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, and Alan “5” Angels) vs. Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters

* Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus

* Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy

* Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura

* Max Caster (with Anthony Bowens) vs. Zack Clayton

* Tony Nese (with “Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Cheeseburger

