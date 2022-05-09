Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Dark Elevation Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Preston “10” Vance and Alan “5” Angels) vs. Josh Fuller, Ryan Mooney, Diego Scott and Brandon Scott

* Abadon vs. Emi Sakura

* “Pretty” Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss

* John Silver vs. Tony Deppen

* Cheeseburger vs. Max Caster

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Factory (QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto)

AEW Dark Elevation starts tonight at 7 PM EST and 6 PM CST.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]