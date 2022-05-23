Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Dark Elevation Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

* Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura

* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan for the ROH Women’s World Championship

* Mysterious Q vs. Anthony Ogogo

* JD Griffey vs. Ethan Page

AEW Dark: Elevation starts tonight at 7 PM EST/6 PM EST on YouTube.

