Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

The show starts off with an ad promoting Double or Nothing Live from Vegas. Max Caster then comes to the ring and cuts a rap promo on Tyler Uriah. Anthony Bowens is absent, so Caster allows a fan to say Bowen’s line (“The Acclaimed have arrived”).

Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah

The duo lock up and Caster puts Uriah into a bent arm lock. Caster sends Uriah off the ropes and delivers an arm drag. Caster delivers a kick to the midsection. He goes for a chop, but Uriah ducks out of the way and delivers a drop kick instead. Caster then delivers a drop kick of his own to Uriah. He gloats in the ring.

Caster delivers a fist to the head of Uriah. He gets Uriah up on his shoulders, but Uriah escapes and rolls up Caster. Caster kicks out at one. Uriah goes for a backslide, and Caster kicks out again. Uriah attempts a small package, but Uriah kicks out at two.

Caster hits a flapjack on Uriah. He sends him to the corner and goes for a jumping elbow strike, but Uriah moves out of the way. Uriah hits a couple clotheslines, followed by a backflip. Caster hits a leaping stomp on Uriah for the win.

Winner: Max Caster

After a short commercial break, Marina Shafir comes to the ring, with Layna Lennox already waiting inside. Taz sings along to Shafir’s music as she comes to the ring.

Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir

The pair lock up. Shafir delivers a side flip to Lennox and the duo lock up again. Lennox locks in an arm submission, but Shafir escapes and counters it with an arm lock of her own. Lennox hits a kick to the midsection, followed by a couple flips to Shafir. Lennox hits a running knee as Shafir sits on the mat.

Lennox goes for the drop kick, but Shafir moves out of the way. Shafir hits a series of kicks and knees on Lennox as she lays on the mat. She sends Lennox into the corner. Shafir tosses her out of the ring. Shafir drops Lennox face first on the apron and then tosses her back in the ring. Shafir kicks Lennox in the face and delivers an uppercut followed by a hip toss. Shafir hits a round kick to the spine. She hits a pumphandle, followed by a modified straightjacket for the win.

Winner: Marina Shafir

LA Dojo cuts a backstage promo with Lexy Nair. They sya they aren’t happy because QT Marshall is following them all over the country alongside their legendairy recruits. They say that they’re the best around and everyone is trying to follow what they do. They say they want blood for putting VKG through the table and say it’s over for QT Marshall.

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship

* LA Dojo (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura, and Kevin Knight) vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge, and Blake Li

* Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee

* Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Trent Beretta

* Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs. Work Horsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry)

* Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura

* Angelico and Jora Johl vs. Baron Black and Anthony Catena

AEW Dark starts at 7 PM EST/6 PM EST tonight on YouTube.

