This weeks AEW Dark emanated from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida as Excalibur and TAZ welcomes us to the show.

John Silver w/The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth w/Peter Avalon

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Silver applies a side headlock. Nemeth whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Nemeth with a shoulder tackle. Nemeth drops down on the canvas. Nemeth leapfrogs over Silver. Silver cartwheels over Nemeth. Silver dropkicks Nemeth. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Nemeth regroups on the outside. Silver tugs on Nemeth’s hair. Nemeth gets Silver trapped in the ring skirt. Nemeth with clubbing blows to Silver’s back. Nemeth hooks the inside leg for a one count. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nemeth stands on Silver’s chest. Nemeth goes into the cover for a two count. Nemeth with a single leg takedown. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Silver slaps Nemeth in the chest. Nemeth punches Silver in the back. Nemeth repeatedly stomps on Silver’s chest. Nemeth rakes the eyes of Silver. Nemeth whips Silver into the turnbuckles.

Nemeth shakes his hips. Nemeth with a corner spear for a two count. Nemeth transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nemeth is throwing haymakers at Silver. Nemeth with a forearm smash. Silver is displaying his fighting spirit. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver whips Nemeth across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver mocks Nemeth. Nemeth whips Silver across the ring. Silver hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Nemeth kicks Silver in the face. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver with a Running Lariat for a two count. Nemeth kicks Silver in the gut. Nemeth drops Silver with a Leaping DDT for a two count. Silver sends Nemeth to the corner. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver puts Nemeth on the top turnbuckle. Silver fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Silver with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Silver nails Nemeth with The Pump Kick. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: John Silver via Pinfall

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]