Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something

Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

Gunn Club vs. Fly Def

Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson vs. Brick City Boyz

Evil Uno & 10 vs. Cezar Bononi & Tiger Ruas

Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo vs. The DKC & Kevin Knight

Captain Shawn Dean vs. Serpentico

Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest

Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning

Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat

Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy

Live Coverage

Jay Lethal (with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh) vs. Jake Something

– Lethal attacks Something right as the bell sounds. Lethal drills Something with a series of stomps and throws his shirt in Something’s face. Lethal plants Something with a slam then poses, Something kips up right behind him and drills Lethal with a knife edge chop. Lethal rolls out of the ring to recover, Something follows him out with a dive over the top rope and comes face-to-face with Singh. Back in the ring, Lethal kicks Something off after the latter goes for a corner splash. Lethal with a slam and unloads the ground-and-pound. Something kicks Lethal into the ropes, Lethal catches himself and trips Something to the mat. Lethal looks for a leg-lock but Something cradles and goes for the cover but Lethal kicks out. Something sends Lethal to the corner and wallops him with an elbow before going for the cover but Lethal lifts the shoulders at two. Something sends Lethal back to the corner and lands a few chops before putting him on the top turnbuckle. Something looks for a super-plex, Lethal knocks him back to the mat with headbutts and crashes own onto Something with an elbow. Dutt yells at Lethal to go for another elbow, which he does. Lethal goes up to the camera and yells at Samoa Joe that the same will happen to him. Lethal drills Something with the Lethal Injection and gets the 1-2-3.

Winner – Jay Lethal

– After the match, Dutt and Singh rush the ring and go on the attack as Lethal goes back to the camera and tells Joe that this will be his fate. Singh nails Something with a big boot then a chokeslam as Dutt starts a ‘Joe! Joe! Joe!’ chant.

Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning

