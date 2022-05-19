AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night saw an increase in viewership from last week despite strong sports competition.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite averaged 922,000 viewers. The show faced stiff competition from the NHL conference semifinals, as well as from an NBA playoff game in the second hour. The audience was up 10% from last week’s episode, which faced competition from the NBA playoffs for both hours. The audience was the highest since the April 20th episode, which averaged 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 18-49 rating.

Dynamite ranked #7 for the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.33 rating behind NBA and NHL-related programming, as well as Rich & Shameless. The rating was tied with last week. The rating so far in May has been a 0.33, down 8% from the 0.36 that the show averaged in April and down 13% from the rating it averaged in April. It should be noted that the sports competition has been much stronger this month being this far into the NBA playoffs.

The show did well year to year, as the audience was up 19% while the 18-49 rating was up 12%. However, to put the numbers into context, the episode that aired the same week last year scored the lowest audience in 2021 for a show that wasn’t opposed by NXT (821,000 viewers with a 0.28).

AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday featured Adam Cole defeating in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semi-Final, as well as Britt Baker besting Maki Itoh in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarter-Final. Full AEW Dynamite results for this past Wednesday are here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]