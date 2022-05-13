Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Rampage viewing party. The matches on today’s episode were recorded Wednesday night at the USB Arena in Elmont, New York. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for today’s show:

TNT Championship: Frankie Kazarian vs. Scorpio Sky (c)

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Riho vs. Ruby Soho

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. The Blade, The Butcher & Marq Quen

Bear Boulder vs. Shawn Spears

REMINDER! There is an EARLY start time for today’s show: 5:30 PM ET. Our live coverage will begin at the same time.

Please share coverage of today’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts