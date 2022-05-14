Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, AKA Alberto El Patron, was involved in an ugly backstage incident at a recent KAOZ Lucha Libre event in Monterrey, Mexico.

Alberto was told to arrive at the arena by 3 pm, but didn’t show up until two hours later. This led to promoter Alonso Botello asking security not to allow Alberto into the locker room.

According to several reports, Alberto’s brother, El Hijo de Dos Caras, yelled something about the promoter creating issues only because there were cameras around. He also yelled that the promoter was disrespecting Alberto for the sake of creating a news story. He also claimed that Alberto was not told to arrive by 3 pm.

As seen in the video below, the promoter could be heard telling El Hijo de Dos Caras that Alberto was supposed to arrive by 3 pm. Another video below shows Alberto Del Rio forcing his way to the backstage area. After all the backstage drama, he ended up wrestling at the event.

As reported earlier, Alberto Del Rio was recently pulled from AAA’s TripleMania XXX event on April 30. He was supposed to team up with Laredo Kid in a match also involving Johnny Superstar (John Morrison). AAA never explained why the former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star was pulled from the event.

