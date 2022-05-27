Queen Zelina Vega recently suffered an in-ring injury for which she required surgery, according to PWInsider.

The report didn’t specify the type of surgery or when Vega got hurt, but she was last seen on the April 11 episode of Raw. Prior to that appearance, Vega and Carmella dropped their Women’s Tag Team Titles at “WrestleMania 38” in a Fatal Four Way Match.

Vega is expected to be out of action for another 6-8 weeks, which would mean she’d be available to return in time for the July 30 “SummerSlam” premium live event.

The report added there’s been talk within WWE creative about Vega receiving a push upon her return. The Queens native has reportedly been praised backstage for her “willingness to do what was requested of her” and for her work ethic.

Since her return to WWE last July, Vega was booked to win the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament in Saudi Arabia, following which she captured the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Carmella. She would be back in time to defend the Queen’s Crown if WWE were to go in that direction leading into the “Crown Jewel” premium live event, which would emanate from Saudi Arabia this October.

Despite being off WWE TV, Vega remains active on social media. Earlier this week, she expressed her desire to be added to the “WWE 2K22” video game as a DLC character.

I really love how supportive all of you are. Y’all rep The Queen so hard ❤️ — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 25, 2022

