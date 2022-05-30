As of late, WWE seems to be forgoing the brand split. From Sami Zayn appearing on “Raw” to The Usos winning the “Raw” Tag Team Championships from RK-BRO on “SmackDown.” We have even seen some stars like AJ Styles and Natalya make their way to “WWE NXT.” Needless to say, it’s starting to become hard to remember which stars belong to what show.

With that in mind, PWInsider.com is reporting that AJ Styles and The Miz are scheduled for this Friday’s “SmackDown” in Columbus Ohio. It’s unclear at this time why either “Monday Night Raw” star will be appearing on WWE’s blue brand. Both are currently involved in storylines involving “Raw”-specific talent heading into WWE’s next premium live event, Hell In A Cell.

AJ Styles has spent the last several weeks aligning himself with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan to take on The Judgment Day. The Miz, on the other hand, has been a foil for Cody Rhodes in his quest to defeat Seth Rollins for the third time. Miz has also been loosely aligned with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and has at times made returning “Raw” Superstar Mustafa Ali’s life difficult.

This Friday’s “SmackDown” will be the last show before the event takes place.

WWE Hell In A Cell currently has four matches advertised:

Triple Threat Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Hell in a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

