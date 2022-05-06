WWE will be gearing up for the 2022 Draft soon.

A recent report from Ringside News notes that the WWE Draft is now on the internal calendar for September.

The dates for the 2021 Draft were changed a few times and that could end up happening again this year. A new report from The Wrestling Observer notes that there’s also talk of holding the WWE Draft in August this year, right after SummerSlam on July 30.

There’s a feeling among some that they will hold the Draft after SummerSlam in August as the lead-up to the WWE Clash at The Castle event on September 3, or after the Clash event during the month of September. No date has been finalized, but the plan is to hold the Draft around that timeframe.

The 2021 WWE Draft kicked off on the October 1 edition of SmackDown, and then wrapped with the October 4 RAW.

