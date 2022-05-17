After an unconventional victory in their steel cage match on RAW, Bobby Lashley will host MVP and Omos in an “All Mighty Challenge” on next week’s show.

The segment was announced just before the main event, #1 contender’s match between Asuka and Becky Lynch, which Asuka ended up winning. There aren’t many details at this time about what an “All Mighty Challenge” is but we will keep you updated if the rules are revealed prior to RAW on May 23.

Lashley ended up getting the victory in tonight’s steel cage match with an unintentional assist from Omos. As he threw Bobby Lashley into one side of the cage, the wall of the cage broke away and allowed the former WWE Champion to get a victory via escape.

Tonight’s match was the third in the series between Omos and Lashley to determine who is the most dominant man in WWE. Lashley was the first person to ever defeat Omos when he got a pinfall victory over him at WrestleMania, but Omos got revenge when he defeated Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month.

Next week’s episode of WWE RAW emanates from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

