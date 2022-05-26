Booker T has fired back at Rene Dupree, making it clear that he thinks the former WWE superstar needs to stop blaming other people for his own career.

During Dupree’s own podcast, “Cafe Rene with Rene Dupree,” the former WWE Tag Team Champion was joined by Paul London in a conversation that saw both men accuse Booker T of breaking their nose. On the latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker responded by saying he doesn’t, “Want to throw [Dupree’s] laundry out there,” because he thinks Dupree’s mistakes compared to his would “be like a mountain to a molehill.”

“I don’t think he wants to get into the weeds with Booker T or anything like that on bringing up past transgressions … I don’t think he wants to go there,” Booker said. “Because I think that his laundry list is going to be like a mile longer than mine … Guys need to just stop talking about things that they really don’t need to be talking about, because it was wrestling.”

Dupree and Booker’s issues reportedly date back to a backstage incident Dupree had with Hardcore Holly when he was younger. Both men have made comments about the situation on their separate podcasts, and they have gone back and forth on other issues as well, including Goldberg, who Dupree called “unsafe.” But Booker called out what he saw as Dupree playing the victim, pointing out that Dupree was, “big enough to be in the Arnold Classic.” Booker also mentioned that people can buy guns or join the army at the age Dupree was when the problem with Holly occurred.

“He was bigger than anybody in the locker room and he’s always talking about how he was a kid,” Booker said. “He’s always talking about he was a kid at 20 years old. I was in prison at 21 years old. If I thought I was a kid when I was in there, I wouldn’t be having this conversation with you right now … Wake up and quit trying to blame someone for your own downfalls, and that’s just going out to Rene Dupree. Now, if you want to take this any further, we will take it a little bit further.”

It appears that the two men could indeed be taking things further, as Dupree popped into the chat during the live stream. “Open invite Book,” he said. “More than welcome to clear the air and chat stories.” Whether that takes place on his podcast or on Booker’s radio show remains to be seen, but Booker said he is “open to chat any time.”

“Always willing to chat right here inside the “Hall Of Fame” because it’s real talk,” he said. “And more importantly, I think it’s needed, because I never thought him and I had any heat, ever. I was never a bully and I think those guys can attest to that.”

“Hit me up in the DMs, man,” he concluded.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the “Hall Of Fame” podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

