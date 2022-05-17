WWE Hall Of Famer Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is right around the corner for the company which got Beefcake recalling his 1989 SummerSlam main event which saw him team up with Hulk Hogan to defeat Zeus and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. He recalled that match, admitting it is sad that many people involved are no longer here.

“Well, I really wish that more of the guys who were in that match would still be with us today, you know? Macho Man, Tiny Lister, Zeus gone, Miss Elizabeth gone, there’s just so many,” he said. “It’s too horrible to even think of, all my friends, all gone. That being a PPV, we take an actor, Tiny Lister, into the ring for a live PPV, not once but twice, and have tremendously exciting matches with the guy.”

Brutus Beefcake praised Zeus for the work that he put in during that time, stating he was a nice guy. He does think it is sad that he is no longer around, but Brutus believes they were innovators. Since that point, WWE has brought in a lot of celebrities for matches, with this being an example early on of how to do it well.

“What a talented super nice guy, it breaks my heart to think he’s not with us anymore,” he said. “Something that has never been done since we did it, was the first then, and nobody has come close to doing that since. We were definitely innovators and not imitators.”

