Chris Jericho has filed to trademark two names this month.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that Jericho filed to trademark “The Wizard” on May 5 and “The Watch” on May 6.

Jericho began calling himself a wizard after hitting Eddie Kingston with a fireball to the face on AEW Dynamite last month.

The following use description was included with each name:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Jericho has filed to trademark similar names in recent months – The Influencer, Sports Entertainer, JAS and Jericho Appreciation Society.

Stay tuned for more.

