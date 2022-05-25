Cody Rhodes, Jordynne Grace and many other wrestlers have reacted to the news of Tuesday’s Texas school shooting.

As per reports, an 18-year-old gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed at least 19 children and two adults. Several others were rendered grievously injured.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. elementary school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

Prior to Tuesday’s Uvalde massacre, there were 26 other school shootings resulting in injury or death in the U.S. in 2022, according to a report from Education Week. Six people, five of them students, were reportedly killed from those other shootings this year.

There have been reportedly a total 118 school shootings in the U.S. since the 2018 massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which resulted in 17 fatalities.

You can see reactions from Cody Rhodes and others below.

