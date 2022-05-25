Cody Rhodes, Jordynne Grace and many other wrestlers have reacted to the news of Tuesday’s Texas school shooting.

As per reports, an 18-year-old gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed at least 19 children and two adults. Several others were rendered grievously injured.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. elementary school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

Prior to Tuesday’s Uvalde massacre, there were 26 other school shootings resulting in injury or death in the U.S. in 2022, according to a report from Education Week. Six people, five of them students, were reportedly killed from those other shootings this year.

There have been reportedly a total 118 school shootings in the U.S. since the 2018 massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which resulted in 17 fatalities.

You can see reactions from Cody Rhodes and others below.

Terrible. Children lost. Senseless, tragic, & avoidable. Whether it’s love, blood donations, charitable items, just people helping other people is what we need. Love and CHANGE. If your instinct is to dive into political discourse or defend gun rights…truly maddening and sad. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 25, 2022

77% of mass shooters obtained their guns legally. People coming out of the woodworks to spew their pro-gun propaganda right now – and it’s CRAZY to see. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) May 25, 2022

I’m sad and I’m praying for those in need. 💔 KIDS SHOULD BE SAFE AT SCHOOL! — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) May 24, 2022

More precious lives lost. Praying for change. Something has got to give💔 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 24, 2022

Schools should be the safest place for every kid. Damn — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) May 24, 2022

🙏🏼 Texas. — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) May 24, 2022

I want to cry and puke all at once. At least 14 kids and a teacher went to school today for the last time because some POS with a gun targeted them. I have no words. These poor families. Those poor babies. I’m sick. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 24, 2022

We shouldn’t have to worry about our children’s safety like this. Enough is enough. When will this end? I’m so sick for the families affected by this tragedy. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 24, 2022

Sickened at the tragic events that unfolded in Uvalde Texas today. Nothing worse than a child being taken away from his or her family. Prayers to the families of this terrible day. 🙏🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 25, 2022

People get irritated when I post “love somebody today”. “Why do you keep posting that?” Because obviously this world needs it more than ever. So please, I beg you: Love somebody today. ❤️🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 25, 2022

GUN CONTROL PLZ 🙏🙏🏾 — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 25, 2022

In 1996 my home country of Australia had their national firearms agreement after an absolutely devastating mass shooting in Tasmania. Every fuckin week it seems I see or read about a mass shooting in my new home, the USA. Gun control is sorely needed. — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) May 24, 2022

Wow,

Can’t believe I’m even reading this.. wtf is wrong with people, this is so disturbing and so devastating. Prayers to all the families and everyone involved. 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/6r3BbXoFbk — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 25, 2022

I truly don’t understand gun control in this country 😢💔 https://t.co/idKBUSH9wn — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 25, 2022

I appreciate all the love and support today… thank you everyone but give all of that to Texas rn… it’s hard but I’ll be alright.. a few scrapes and scratches in the grand scheme of things…. others are dealing with much much worse 😞😞💔 — Nyla Nyla (@NylaRoseBeast) May 24, 2022

Love more 😔 — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) May 24, 2022

I can’t imagine how parents feel sending their kids to school in America. It’s terrifying. 💔 — Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) May 25, 2022

🙏 Buffalo and Texas pic.twitter.com/ZqH7hrDQou — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) May 25, 2022

