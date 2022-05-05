WWE has released several extra clips from the next Broken Skull Sessions episode, featuring Cody Rhodes sitting down with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The episode will premiere tomorrow on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Rhodes named AJ Styles as his dream opponent when picking his favorites in a game of 30-Second Shot Clock. He named The Rock vs. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 as his favorite WWE match, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as his favorite arena to perform. The rapid-fire game also saw Rhodes name his favorite Zelda game, favorite theme park ride, favorite fast food burger, favorite TV show of all-time, and more.

The American Nightmare also played a round of word association with Stone Cold. Rhodes gave the following answers:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton: “Mentor.”

* Seth Rollins: “Cross Fit.” (Austin laughed and Rhodes apologized)

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns: “Over.”

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair: “Gear. Because she makes her own gear, and that’s a trade.”

* WWE Hall of Famer Triple H: “It’s gonna get me in trouble, G.O.A.T. He’s The G.O.A.T.”

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair: “Diamond.”

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge: “Underrated. Underrated, yeah I’d say so. Highly rated still, but underrated.”

* Becky Lynch: “Lean. Because she’s the leanest, meanest person I’ve seen on the roster, and those veins popping out the arm, she’s lean.”

The third extra clip shows Rhodes talking about “The Nightmare Bar” located at his home, and how he uses that bar to wind down after work, calling it “the light at the end of the tunnel” when he’s coming off a tour or something like that. Rhodes said he’s a big “light at the end of the tunnel” kind of guy, and talked more about how the home bar has had an impact on him.

The full episode will be released tomorrow on Peacock and the WWE Network. Rhodes vs. Rollins II will take place at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event, a rematch of Rhodes’ win at WrestleMania 38.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the three extra scenes:

