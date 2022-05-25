As we’ve noted, WWE was reportedly in talks with Take-Two Interactive, the parent company for “WWE 2K” series developer Visual Concepts, to introduce Cody Rhodes as a DLC character in WWE 2K22.

According to Sports Gamers Online, since WWE knew in February that Rhodes was returning to the company, they pitched the idea of a special DLC package featuring Rhodes after “WrestleMania 38” in April.

The report cited “a person close to the developmental team,” who claimed that “WWE tried, but it was quickly shot down.”

The report also stated that given all the detail that goes into creating characters, there simply wasn’t enough time to add The American Nightmare to the game.

On Tuesday, wrestling podcaster James Stewart floated the idea of Cody Rhodes being featured as the cover athlete of WWE 2K23, the rumored next installment in WWE’s 2K series.

In response, Rhodes wrote:

I don’t know the talented folks at @WWEgames – but I’m a pretty decent gambler and I would bet they’re working very hard on something special for pro wrestling fans

Although WWE 2K22 has received favorable reviews, there is still uncertainty over the long term partnership between WWE Games and Take-Two Interactive. A recent report suggested that WWE has been in talks with Electronic Arts (EA) over the rights to the WWE Games division of the company.

