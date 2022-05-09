During Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event, a promo aired for this year’s Money in the Bank with Cody Rhodes hyping up the July 2 event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In the commercial, Rhodes hinted that this year’s MITB winners could challenge the main champions at next year’s WrestleMania 39.

“One lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania,” Rhodes said in the promo.

Traditionally, the winners of the MITB matches have earned a contract for a championship match that they can cash-in at any place or time of their choosing for up to a year. At WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins became the first Superstar in history to cash-in the briefcase at the Showcase of Immortals.

You can watch the Money in the Bank promo video below. Cody Rhodes can be heard speaking about the MITB winners main eventing WrestleMania starting at the 0:54 mark.

