During a recent interview with The Pivot Podcast, UFC President Dana White recalled an owners’ meeting that took place when COVID-19 began, hosted by Donald Trump. The goal was to figure out what the future of each organization would look like throughout the pandemic.

WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, was also a part of the call and was apparently unhappy with the way Dana handled himself during the meeting. Once it was over, Dana claims that Vince McMahon started verbally ripping him apart through text messages.

“Yeah, there were several teams that did reach out to us — leagues, especially when we [UFC] set up in Abu Dhabi and, you know, at the time, President Trump put me and a bunch of the other guys in sports on a panel,” Dana said (h/t to POST Wrestling). “And we would get on a call every week with the President and walk through how we would do this, and I — God, I don’t even know if I should talk about this publicly but… I’ve never talked about this before.

“So we were on the call with the President one time and I remember, I was listening to everybody get on there, and talk and I was like, these guys are all full of sh*t. None of these guys are gonna f*cking roll or really wanna do what they’re saying they’re gonna do except for one, and when we hung up the phone, he f*cking texts me and said, ‘Why the f*ck didn’t you talk on that call? There are f*cking questions that need to be f*cking asked. You didn’t ask any f*cking questions. You didn’t do this,’ berating me on this text.

“Three guesses who it was. One of the sports guys who was also going and he talked but felt like — he’s like, ‘Why didn’t you f*cking talk?’ I didn’t talk because I felt like everybody was full of sh*t except for him… Vince McMahon,” Dana White revealed. “Vince McMahon starts texting me and basically berating me after the call, like, ‘Why didn’t you talk? Why didn’t you back up what I was saying? And we gotta go through this,’ and all this other sh*t, and I was like, ‘Because I think everybody’s full of sh*t, that’s why, except for you. You’re definitely not full of sh*t, Vince,’ you know? Vince is a f*cking killer. Vince was putting on his events down in Florida at the time too.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts