Eddie Kingston has heard enough positivity about CM Punk.

AEW star Eddie Kingston took to Twitter to express his displeasure with an ESPN article that highlighted CM Punk’s ‘transformation into a mentor and trailblazer’ ever since joining the company this past September.

“Give me a f****** break”, Kingston commented.

Punk and Kingston’s bad blood goes back several months as Punk’s second feud in All Elite Wrestling was against none other than Eddie Kingston. After months of extensive promo work and verbal jabs toward one another, Kingston and Punk’s rivalry culminated at AEW’s final pay-per-view of 2021 in the form of Full Gear, a match in which Punk would see his hand raised following a brutal, bloody affair.

Both Kingston and Punk are slated to compete at this weekend’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Kingston’s set to team up with Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as well as Santana and Ortiz against the Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic Matt Minard, and Cool Hands Angelo Parker of Jericho Appreciation Society in the first-ever Anarchy In The Arena match. Meanwhile, Punk is set to challenge AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in his [Punk’s] first title match since joining AEW.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday, May 29 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Give me a fucking break https://t.co/idHUEh52vy — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) May 27, 2022

