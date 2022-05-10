During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff joined the show to answer questions from listeners, spending most of his time talking about the key differences between AEW and WWE storytelling. The former President of WCW talked about one of the most exciting storylines he’s interested to see play-out within WWE and why.

“One of the things I’m most excited about in the wrestling industry is Elias and Ezekiel,” Bischoff said. “I think that story is fascinating. When I first saw it I went, oh please, no, this is weird, but the execution of that story has gotten me really interested because it’s a more structured approach to telling that story. It’s not just somebody coming out and interrupting in the middle of the ring, interrupting a promo, cutting your own promo, have a barn-burner pay-per-view match. I’ve seen that in WWE.”

Continuing to talk about the WWE, Eric Bischoff mentioned how disappointed he’s been in WWE’s storytelling capability over the past several years. Although he mentioned how critical he’s been of WWE storytelling, Bischoff also stated how much better it is than AEWs still, and why he doesn’t believe selling out Forbidden Door alongside NJPW in just 40 minutes was that big of a deal.

“WWE’s attention to detail and commitment to structure and story is severally lacking and has been for a long time,” Bischoff said. “I’ve been saying that since probably 2014 or 2015 and I still say it, but I think it’s far better than what I see in AEW. You could tell me all day long, ‘yeah, but here’s the story, here’s what’s going on.’ Great if you feel that way, but the vast majority of people in this country don’t and wrestling fans don’t.

“They sold out Chicago [for the pay-per-view Forbidden Door] in 45 minutes or whatever it is, congratulations, and I don’t mean that in a snarky way. That is a hell of an accomplishment but I do think there is a cap. There is a limit to that type of creativity and how far that company will grow or if it will grow at all.”

When previously speaking about Forbidden Door, Eric Bischoff mentioned why he doesn’t think the event will generate AEW more fans, given their need to attract casual fans in his eyes.

