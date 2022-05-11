MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Founder Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the antitrust lawsuit MLW has filed against WWE.

“Well it’s probably the same as the majority of the companies over the past 40 years, right? They’re predatory by nature, when Ring Of Honor booked Madison Square Garden, what happened? When ECW was on TNA, what happened? All of a sudden WWE is on there and they’ve rebranded to Spike,” he said. “What happened when AEW booked a few of their arenas recently? There’s a pattern here, we are not the first, and we won’t be the last.

“They’ve got some pretty flippant predatory tactics, and it shouldn’t be tolerated. It’s incredibly damaging and disruptive to my company, to other companies, to the fans, and the industry as a whole, which is why this is important now.”

Court Bauer also talked about the tactics of WWE’s lawyer Jerry McDevitt. Right now, according to Bauer, McDevitt is trying to point the blame elsewhere, which is something he finds to be a classic strategy.

“Well, I think Jerry McDevitt would like to place the blame anywhere but at the feet of WWE. ‘Look over here, look over there, anywhere but here.’ It’s a classic strategy to misdirect, and he wants people to conveniently ignore interference,” he said. “And that’s his job, that’s what he should be doing. But that’s total bullsh*t.”

When it comes to what evidence MLW actually has against WWE, Court Bauer did not want to give anything away. He did, however, tease that they have exceptional evidence against Vince McMahon’s company.

“It would probably be strategically unwise to spill the beans on that here and now, I am not trying to blue ball you here,” Bauer joked. “But, all I can share is that we have exceptional, exceptional evidence of tortious interference. And as the legal process plays out, the public will see the evidence. It will come out, and it’s pretty damning.”

Court Bauer also confirmed the relationship between MLW and Vice is no longer active. Something their suit alleges was because of WWE.

“There is no active relationship with Vice, currently,” he said.

Court also couldn’t reveal whether or not they have been offered a settlement in this matter.

“No comment on that, I can’t comment on anything like that. It’s a no comment,” he stated.

