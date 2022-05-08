“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” writer and director James Gunn revealed on social media that the movie has wrapped up the filming portion of the production.

Former WWE star and multi-time World Champion, Dave Bautista, is reprising his role of Drax “The Destroyer” in the film. He has previously indicated that this third film in the series is likely the last for his character.

“And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy,” James Gunn writes. “I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade.”

The other principal cast members will also be returning for their roles, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Vin Diesel as Groot. The movie is currently scheduled to be released sometime in 2023.

Batista spent the rest of April working on “Guardians” and will also film a “Guardians” Christmas special that is set to air on Disney+ later this year. He will then travel to Philadelphia to film M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” film, then a sequel to the “Dune” movie, and a buddy cop comedy with Jason Momoa. He recently took to Instagram and showed that he’s focusing on the script for “Knock At The Cabin” for the time being.

In other business ventures, Batista recently opened a new DC Society Ink tattoo studio in Tampa, Florida. He visited the shop this April while on a brief break from filming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 in Atlanta.

