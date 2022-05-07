Former WWE Superstar Rezar (Gzim Selmani) has applied to trademark “Wrestling Entertainment Series” for goods and services.

The trademark was filed with the USPTO on May 3. Below is the description:

Wrestling Entertainment Series for goods and services for Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment, namely, a continuing wrestling contests show broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; Organization of sports competitions; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of wrestling contests; Organizing sporting events, namely, wrestling contests; Providing online non-downloadable videos in the field of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing television programs, not downloadable, via video-on-demand transmission services.

According to PWInsider, Rezar also applied to trademark a logo for “Wrestling Entertainment Series.”

As noted, The Authors of Pain (Rezar & Akam) are reportedly planning a return to the ring.

AOP has not wrestled since the March 9, 2020 edition of RAW, where they teamed with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for an eight-man tag team match win over The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders. WWE released Rezar and Akam on September 4, 2020.

