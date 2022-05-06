Bad news if you were hoping for WWE to go back to an all-inclusive roster for both RAW and SmackDown.

Since the build of WrestleMania 38, WWE has had notable stars go back-and-forth between both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown despite the brand split. The talent cross-over may not be lasting much longer, according to recent reports.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer stated that both FOX and USA, more notably FOX, wants exclusivity to some of their superstars.

“Both networks kind of want unique rosters. You can do some of that back-and-forth but FOX in particular, really wants, kind of, exclusivity on their guys,” Meltzer noted.

A recent report from WON stated that FOX was initially interested in being the new home to Monday Night RAW but ended up signing a deal to host SmackDown back in October 2019.

