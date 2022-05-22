Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Maniac 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

AJ Gray (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Cole Radrick vs. Ninja Mack vs. Jimmy Lloyd in a Six-Way Scramble Match for the GCW Extreme Championship

BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) vs. Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau for the GCW Tag Team Championship

Joey Janela vs. Drew Parker

Kevin Blackwood vs. Blake Christian

Mike Bailey vs. Masha Slamovich

Bandido vs. Nick Wayne

LuFisto vs. Dark Sheik

Biff Busick vs. Jordan Oliver

Coverage starts at 11pm EST

