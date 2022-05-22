Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Maniac 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
Announced card
AJ Gray (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Cole Radrick vs. Ninja Mack vs. Jimmy Lloyd in a Six-Way Scramble Match for the GCW Extreme Championship
BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) vs. Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau for the GCW Tag Team Championship
Joey Janela vs. Drew Parker
Kevin Blackwood vs. Blake Christian
Mike Bailey vs. Masha Slamovich
Bandido vs. Nick Wayne
LuFisto vs. Dark Sheik
Biff Busick vs. Jordan Oliver
Coverage starts at 11pm EST
