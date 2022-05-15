WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed via Facebook that his cancer has returned.

Duggan announced on Sunday that tomorrow he will be having his second hormone shot and he will be set up for radiation treatment on Tuesday. The radiation treatment will be for eight weeks.

“Hi, folks, I hope you enjoy the pictures and videos of our travels. We’ve been having a great time. But the reality is here and I’m afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I’m having my second hormone shot and Tuesday, I’m being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week,” he revealed. “The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early. But still, it’s a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re going to do.

I’m going to make most shows, but some shows, I’m gonna have to postpone or cancel and I’m sorry about that, but that’s the way it’s got to be. I’ll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it. So tomorrow on the way to the doctor to get the hormone shots. I’m going to be posting that after the shots. I’ll be posting throughout the whole experience. Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it’s going to help me. You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don’t feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I’ll get through this. Thanks very much, folks.”

As noted in October 2021, Jim Duggan had undergone a surgical procedure to remove his prostate and in December 2021, he was free from prostate cancer.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send well-wishes to “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan during this time.

