Several new matches were announced for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, including a big women’s tag team match between the team of Ruby Soho and Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter.

As previously noted, there will also be another women’s Owen Hart Foundation qualifying match between Riho and Yuka Sakazaki. The winner will join Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker in the quarterfinal round.

We will also see the return of Konusuke Takeshita to AEW programming when he goes one-on-one against Jay Lethal! As noted in March, AEW announced a partnership with the Japan-based promotion DDT Pro. The companies will work in tandem to bring a variety of stars from DDT into the United States to be presented to American audiences, and it looks as though Takeshita is one of the first to appear.

As mentioned previously, the next two episodes of Rampage on TNT will have special start times due to the NHL Playoffs. The May 8 edition of Rampage will begin at 7pm ET on TNT, while the May 13 episode will air at 6pm ET.

You can see the full card for Friday’s AEW Rampage below:

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match

Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Ruby Soho and Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter

Konusuke Takeshita vs. Jay Lethal

HOOK vs. JD Drake

