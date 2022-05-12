Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

*Gauntlet For The Gold for an Impact World Championship opportunity at Slammiversary

*The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) vs. Gisele Shaw & Alisha for the Knockouts Tag Titles

*Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Josh Alexander

*Kenny King vs. Chris Bey

Impact starts at 8 PM EST and 7 PM CST.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]