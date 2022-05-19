Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what's happening on the show tonight:

* IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes (c) vs. Violent By Design

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey

* IMPACT Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo and Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim and Taya Valkyrie

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

Impact Wrestling starts at 8 PM EST/7 PM EST on AXS TV and 8:30 PM EST/7:30 PM CST on YouTube for members of their channel.

