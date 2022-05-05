Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for their May Day tapings.

May Day will take place this Sunday, May 8 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. This is the same venue that will host Saturday’s Under Siege special event. You can click here for the current Under Siege card.

Tickets are available for the May Day tapings via AXS.com, from $25 to $75. There are also two-day combo tickets available for Under Siege and the Impact tapings.

The doors for May Day will open at 6:30pm, and there will be bonus matches at 7pm. The Countdown To May Day will begin at 7:30pm and then the TV tapings will start at 8pm.

The May Day matches will air in the coming weeks on AXS TV, in the normal Thursday night timeslot. The following bouts have been announced for the taping:

* El Phantasmo vs. Kenny King

* The Good Brothers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White and Chris Bey

* Gauntlet For The Gold (presumably for a future Impact World Title shot)

Stay tuned for more on Saturday’s Under Siege special and Sunday’s May Day TV tapings.

