Impact Wrestling veteran, Jake Something, may be showing up in All Elie Wrestling soon.

According to a new report from Fightful, Jake was booked to compete at this weekend’s AEW Dark tapings. That was the plan as of mid-April, and unless something unexpected has occurred, he should be on a future episode in the coming weeks.

Jake Something is best known for his time in Impact Wrestling where he’s been for the last several years. He left on good terms with the company on March 5 after working a short-term extension to his contract to compete at Sacrifice.

Something, who began wrestling back in 2014, worked a few dates with Impact in 2017 and 2018 but officially signed with the company in 2019.

He was previously known as Cousin Jake of The Deaners, with Cody Deaner, but changed his ring name to Jake Something in early 2021.

