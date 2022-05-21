AEW star Jon Moxley is set to reunite with one of his former tag team partners for the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event.

Moxley will be reuniting with Impact star Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) on July 9.

Moxley and Callihan were originally going to reunite this past October at the Tales From The Ring event, but Callihan had injured his ankle.

The last time Mox and Callihan teamed together was in 2011 at a Ground Breaking Wrestling event, according to Cagematch.net. They lost the match to NI4NI (JT Roberts & Core).

During their time as a tag team, the former Switchblade Conspiracy wrestled in several promotions such as CZW, Jersey Pro Wrestling, IWC, and AIW. They also held the wXw World Tag Team Titles in 2009 after winning a tournament.

Cage Of Horrors will take place at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA.

Below is Pro Wrestling Revolver’s announcement and the current lineup for Cage Of Horrors:

* Swerve Strickland, Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer vs. JT Dunn, Tyler Matrix & Logan James in a Cage of Horrors match

* Ruby Soho vs. Billie Starkz

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. 1 Called Manders

* The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) vs. The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards)

🚨BREAKING🚨 It’s OFFICIALLY HAPPENING!? Signed for 7/9#CageOfHorrors@HorizonEventsC1

LIVE on @FiteTV 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING DREAM MATCH. 🗡️The Switchblades🗡️

Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan Vs. 🇺🇸The Wolves🐺

Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards! 🎟️https://t.co/qhqHOE9jUa pic.twitter.com/pU92wXda5T — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 21, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]