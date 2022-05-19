Jonathan Coachman is making his return to pro wrestling next month.

Wrestling Entertainment Series announced on Thursday that Jonathan Coachman will be on the commentary team for their inaugural event.

The former WWE announcer last did commentary for WWE RAW in 2018. He is currently working with CBS Sports.

Matt Rehwoldt will also be on the commentary team. Rehwoldt is currently on the commentary team for Impact Wrestling and NJPW America.

Wrestling Entertainment Series is a promotion owned by former WWE Superstars Gzim Selmani (Rezar) and Sunny Dhinsa (Akam).

The debut event is set for Saturday, June 4 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

Below is the announced line-up for the WES show:

World Championship Match

Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) vs. Alistair Overeem

Women’s Championship Match

Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) vs. CJ Perry (Lana)

Tag Team Championship Match

Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa (The Authors of Pain) vs. Westin Blake & Steve Maclin (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green

Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) vs. Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto) vs. JONAH (Bronson Reed)

Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) vs. Lince Dorado

Pre-show Match

Mike Bennett (Mike Kanellis) vs. Biff Busick (Oney Lorcan)

Pre-show Match

Dirty Dango (Fandango) vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr. (No Way Jose)

The WES event will also be available to stream on FITE.

WES WELCOMES @TheCoachrules TO THE COMMENTARY TEAM 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HnuhtEcLMA — Wrestling Entertainment Series (@wesofficialtv) May 19, 2022

