Progress Wrestling has stripped Jonathan Gresham of the Progress World Title.

He was stripped of the title after his match against Gene Munny ended in DQ at Progress Chapter 134: No Mountain High Enough.

Before the match, it was announced that if there was any Lykos Gym interference in this match, Gresham will be stripped of the title.

Below is Progress Wrestling’s statement about the title change:

Sunday 15th, May (London, England): PROGRESS Chapter 134: ‘No Mountain High Enough’ took place today at The Electric Ballroom in London and ended with the PROGRESS Wrestling World Championship being declared vacant as well as the fulfillment of one of the longest-held desires of the PROGRESS hardcore fanbase. This surprising turn of events came as a result of the main event match between PROGRESS World Champion Jonathan Gresham and fan favourite, Gene Munny. The stipulation of the match would see Munny qualify for June’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament if he were to defeat Gresham, with both men having not suffered a loss in PROGRESS in 2022. Before the match, Gresham’s long-time allies, Lykos Gym, attacked Munny, leading to management inserting a stipulation that if Gresham was disqualified he would be stripped of the PROGRESS Championship. Shockingly, not only did the Lykos pair attack Munny again later in the match, leading to the disqualification, they also did it in deliberate view of the referee, ensuring that Gresham was to lose the title he won from Cara Noir in March. After Lykos revealed their deception was long in the planning, Munny demanded a match with one of the Wolves, not being satisfied with a place in the tournament unless he got a clean pinfall victory. Just minutes later, he got it, pinning Kid Lykos One’s shoulders for the 1-2-3. Whilst this unexpected ending sees PROGRESS with a vacant world championship for only the third time in the title’s ten-year history, it also sees Gene Munny finally fulfill his long-stated ambition of being entered into Super Strong Style 16, which takes place in London over three nights, 3rd-5th June. Whilst fans will rejoice at Munny being part of said tournament, they will be keen to hear from PROGRESS management in the coming days what this means for the immediate future of the championship.

Before losing the title today, Jonathan Gresham had been the champion since March when he defeated Cara Noir at the Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge event.

Below are highlights from the event:

Huge announcement! Ring announcer Simon Miller gets word directly from backstage. If there is any Lykos Gym interference in this match, Gresham will be STRIPPED of the PROGRESS World Title. If this match wasn’t huge enough already… #Chapter134 pic.twitter.com/j7GYBCjSSh — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 15, 2022

We’re set for Gene Munny v Jonathan Gresham, if Gene wins, he’s in #SSS16. It’s a one v one we’ve waited months for…so why are Lykos Gym here??? #Chapter134 pic.twitter.com/c33XG4NqCB — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 15, 2022

THAT’S what they are doing here. Sneaky attack by Lykos Gym pre-match and Gene takes a three-on-one beating. How is this fair? #Chapter134 pic.twitter.com/FZsKtWVqLx — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 15, 2022

When you open the Twitter app it says “What’s happening?” You know what, @twitter…we’re not sure. It’s absolute chaos here at the Ballroom. In short…it looks as though Jonathan Gresham is NO LONGER champion. Management will have to address this title issue. #Chapter134 pic.twitter.com/9lwIzUi7xV — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]