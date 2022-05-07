We previously noted how The Gates of Agony reportedly signed to wrestle in both AEW and ROH, and according to Kaun, that is indeed the case.

In a new interview with The Jobber Tears Podcast, Kaun made it clear that he is under contract and excited to work for both promotions.

“It’s interesting, right, [being on this current journey without Shane Taylor Promotions]? This is a business, so after my time [in the original ROH came to an end], it was like, what’s next in store for me?” Kaun recalled (h/t to POST Wrestling). And I took the opportunity with AEW. I look at that as a step up, and then you go there and you find out you’re Ring of Honor, and it’s like, oh, that’s cool… it’s different though. I think for me, I have a contract, so I’m excited.”

Combined with Gates of Agony teammate Toa Liona, the powerhouse, Brian Cage, and the legendary Tully Blanchard, the faction is known as “The Tully Blanchard Enterprises”. They made their first appearance together at last month’s ROH Supercard of Honor event.

His partner, Tama Liona recently appeared on the Koffin Radio podcast and confirmed that he too is officially signed with Tony Khan’s companies.

“It’s official, I’m signed with then,” Liona said. “I’m part of the ROH roster, but I’m contracted, so you never know when I might pop up on TBS or TNT, watch Dynamite and Rampage.”

Kaun was a part of the original ROH, before Tony Khan purchased the company. He was a member of the Shane Taylor Promotions stable, who together held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles from February-December, losing them at Final Battle to Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch. Kaun first started working with ROH at Future of Honor tapings in November 2018.

He’s also made three previous AEW appearances – a loss to Andrade El Idolo at the December 15, 2021 Elevation taping, a loss to Frankie Kazarian at the December 28 Dark taping, and a loss to Adam Cole at the January 15 Dark taping.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]