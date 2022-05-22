Kazuchika Okada is celebrating an achievement outside of the world of pro wrestling today.

The current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took to social media and revealed the news that he has been named a PR ambassador for his hometown of Anjo, Aichi, Japan. Okada was in attendance for a press conference this weekend and snapped a photo with Gaku Kamiya, the Mayor of Anjo.

Okada becoming an ambassador for public relations will likely increase press and excitement for the NJPW show that takes place in the city in November. It will mark the 70th anniversary of Anjo becoming a city and the 50th anniversary of NJPW. It will also mark ten years since Okada was first deemed ‘The Rainmaker’.

“I am very happy to be able to hold a triumphant return match in my hometown on the 10th anniversary of Okada Kazuchika becoming ‘The Rainmaker’,” Okada said to NJPW.com. “I will do my best so that the people of Anjo City can watch and enjoy the wrestling matches. I will also be the PR ambassador for Anjo City, and I will do my best to promote both Anjo City and professional wrestling.”

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was last in action at NJPW “Capital Collision” on May 14, 2022, where he teamed with Rocky Romero in a loss to Jay White and Hikuleo.

