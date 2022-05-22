Kelly Kelly was a staple in the women’s division during her time as an active competitor.

She has also been a staple in the Women’s Royal Rumble since its inception in 2018. In an interview with DropKick Podcast, the former Diva’s Champion talked about how she felt about returning to the Royal Rumble earlier this year for the third time.

“I always love coming back to Rumbles. This was my third one, but it was different because I loved my outfit. It was my favorite of all time. It was cool to be in the ring, not with everybody in there but just Sasha [Banks] and Tamina, and have that moment. I always wanted to work with Sasha so it was really cool to be able to do that.”

Kelly named who she would like to face in her final wrestling match.

“I would say either Sasha or Charlotte Flair for sure.”

Kelly also mentioned a few of her favorite opponents she has ever worked with.

“I have so many. I loved working with Layla, Candice Michelle, Maryse, Beth Pheonix, Michelle McCool, Eve, and the list goes on and on. I’ve been very lucky to work with some amazing women.”

Kelly also touched on how she manages to stay so positive on social media and how she has been able to deal with hate comments.

“I think because I was thrown into it at such a young age when Twitter started to really boom, that’s because I got so much hate in the beginning, I had to learn how to deal with that at such a young age. Now, at my age, I just learned how to get through it. It’s not easy. It takes years to learn how to get through that and how to manage that, and how to tune it out.”

