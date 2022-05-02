Kurt Angle has doubled down on his previous take that AEW star Chris Jericho has surpassed WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the Greatest of All Time.

Angle first made the comments when Jericho appeared on The Kurt Angle Show last month.

“Chris, I want to tell you this,” Angle told Jericho. “I’ve always thought Shawn Michaels was the greatest of all time. And I’m not saying this to blow smoke up your ass, but what you’ve been able to accomplish in AEW, and how long you’ve been able to have this career, I think that you have taken over Shawn as the greatest of all time.”

Angle added, “You really have, Chris. I mean that with all my heart.”

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Angle was asked why he anointed Jericho as the GOAT, and if were any specific factors that influenced his opinion.

“What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing and innovating himself and being able to be as effective as he is in the business this late in his career, at 51, 52 years of age, and being in the business for over 30 years,” Angle responded.

“He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, and he’s very talented,” Angle said of Jericho. “So, I put him up there with Shawn Michaels, but now, after being in AEW and doing the things he’s doing now, he has to be the greatest of all time, especially (for) the amount of years he put in.”

You can listen to Kurt Angle speaking about Chris Jericho starting at the 5:00 mark. In the second video below, you can see Angle calling Jericho the GOAT to his face on his podcast.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]