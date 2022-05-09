Former RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley joined Edge’s ‘Judgement Day’ faction during the latter’s match against AJ Styles at last night’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. The move by Ripley caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who had high praise for not only Ripley but for the entirety of the group.

Foley took to Twitter to give his thoughts on ‘Judgement Day’, a stable that, according to him, could dominate WWE for years to come.

“This @RheaRipley_WWE and @EdgeRatedR thing is EXACTLY what this long time wrestling fan was hoping for. Along with @ArcherOfInfamy this could be a faction for the ages!”

Mick Foley is regarded as one of Edge’s greatest opponents ever with the two putting on a classic Hardcore Match at WWE WrestleMania 22. Recently, while looking back at his career, Foley opened up about what he considered to be the most painful injury of his hardcore career.

“Well, the most grizzly would be the right ear, you can see it doesn’t look like the left ear. Lost that bad boy in Munich, Germany, 28 years ago,” he added. “That’s why I asked you the question about Steve-O and the cauliflower, some people just don’t get it. Because I’ve probably had, not the same injury to the extent, but stitched up in emergency rooms probably five or six times. But despite that, never had developed a cauliflower ear. Then when I lost it, that would probably be the number one injury.

“Most painful was a torn abdominal muscle. I was ashamed when I found out I hadn’t broken my pelvis, because that’s what it felt like to me, so I did not know at the time that torn abdominal muscles end careers for football or hockey. Because you lose the ability to explode from the mid-section. But luckily in wrestling, we can work around injuries, arms, legs, we find whatever we need to work around the core. I did that for many months, but that hurt me for a couple of years, so that’s two.”

Wrestling Inc.’s full report for WrestleMania Backlash can be found by clicking here.

